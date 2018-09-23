1 / 6

The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, comes to an end today. The last day of the festival witnessed an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha by people mainly in the Western belt of India, with the prayer of his return next year. This year, the festival started on September 13. It is on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi that the idols of the revered God are immersed into the sea/river and the day is celebrated as Ganpati Visarjan. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)