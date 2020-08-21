Top news
- Follow Coronavirus India LIVE updates
- Telangana power plant fire: Body of assistant engineer found, 8 feared trapped
- Arun Shourie interview: ‘Judgments judges deliver, their conduct, determine public esteem, not a tweet’
- Class of 83 review: An entertaining cop drama
- Girl caught plucking flower, Odisha village boycotts all 40 Dalit families
- Follow US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates
- CBI begins probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
- Millions escaped caste discrimination. Covid-19 brought it back
Keep your Ganesh Chaturthi fashion game on point with this celeb-inspired guidePublished: August 21, 2020 4:20:48 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesTelangana power plant fire: Bodies of 6 engineers found, CM orders probe
- Coronavirus numbers explained: Covid doubling time down to 30 days
- EntertainmentClass of '83 movie review: An entertaining cop drama
- EntertainmentThe Gone Game review: An interesting experiment
- Trending'Stunning': Youngsters in Maharashtra village create eco-friendly Ganesh portrait in a farm, video goes viral
- TrendingMusic producer's video turning TV serial dialogue into rap song is super hit
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsStuart Broad given silver stump for taking 500 Test wickets
- OpinionIn Bihar, EC's challenge: To ensure level playing field in a mostly virtual campaign
- Covid-19 doubling time down to 30 days
- LifestyleMouni Roy has the perfect summer dress for you; check it out here
- TechnologyNine simple tips to keep in mind for your next virtual job interview