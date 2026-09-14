Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai welcomes Bappa with colour, devotion and grandeur
Mumbai comes alive during Ganesh Chaturthi as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha with elaborate decorations, traditional rituals and vibrant celebrations across the city.
September 14, 2026 15:28 IST
September 14, 2026 15:28 IST
1 / 10
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins September 14 and will be celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour throughout the country (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
2 / 10
The first day of celebration begins in Mumbai as devotees welcome Bappa to their homes (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
3 / 10
Devotees carry a Ganpati idol from Chinchpokli in Mumbai on Monday. (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
4 / 10
The festival involves bringing beautifully crafted Ganesha idols into homes and public pandals, offering prayers, sweets and flowers, and participating in cultural celebrations. (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
5 / 10
The festivities traditionally conclude with Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols are carried in processions and immersed in water, symbolising Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode. (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
6 / 10
Mumbai is known for its elaborate Ganesh pandals, attracting millions of devotees (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
7 / 10
During this time, devotees take part in daily aartis, cultural programmes, food offerings and more (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
8 / 10
The festival is a vibrant blend of devotion, culture and community spirit (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
9 / 10
From the grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja to the creativity of neighborhood pandals, the festival showcases Mumbai’s unique festive energy (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)
10 / 10
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, happiness, prosperity and success. (Image Source: Express photos by Akash Patil)