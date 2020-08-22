1 / 9

People across the country seem to have adapted themselves to the changing times brought about by the pandemic. Traditional festivities have been tweaked, keeping the fervour intact. From limiting visits to pandals to keeping celebrations confined to one's home, here is how people are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year.



The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began today, August 22, 2020. Many people are bringing home idols of Ganesha on the occasion. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)