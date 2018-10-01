1 / 10

Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi does not require any introduction. Regarded as one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence, Gandhi stayed away from the violent methods used by others. Instead, the leader preached non-violence or ahimsa and highlighted its importance. He was also instrumental in abolishing the practice of untouchability. His methods, words, advice remain relevant even today and one can always go back to them in times of need. On Gandhi Jayanti, here are some of his most famous quotes. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)