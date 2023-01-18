G20: Delegates explore Indian history and culture on a heritage walk in Pune
January 18, 2023 14:25 IST
As India presides over international economic cooperation forum G20 in 2023, the delegates of the meet were taken on a heritage walk in Pune on Wednesday morning to give them a glimpse of the history, art and culture of the country. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Delegates could be seen enjoying the early morning Heritage walk among much celebration and zest. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE are guest countries at the summit this year. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
The G20 aims to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Indonesia last presided over the G20 summit. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon) (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Various interesting spots like Shanivar wada, Lal Mahal, Dagdusheth Ganpati and Nana wada were covered at the Heritage walk. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was entrusted with the responsibility of a heritage walk for delegates. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
India holds the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to 30 November 2023. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Brazil will preside over the summit next year. (Pic source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)