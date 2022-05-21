4 / 10

Moira, an 8 week old Labrador puppy, gives lots of puppy kisses to her Guiding Eyes for the Blind volunteer "Puppy Raiser" Debbie Roschli, at they meet on the tarmac moments after Moira arrived at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade. Roschli will raise Moira for a year as part of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy program that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss and vision impairment at no cost to the recipient. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)