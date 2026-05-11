When summer fruits are at their peak, there’s so much more you can do than just salads. From savoury pairings to creative desserts and refreshing drinks, seasonal produce can transform everyday meals into something special. Inspired by Vegetarian Ventures’ summer fruit recipes, here are six innovative and underrated ways to enjoy fruits this season. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
2 / 7
Blueberry Lavender Popsicles: A unique frozen treat, blueberries paired with floral lavender create a refreshing and slightly sophisticated summer dessert. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
3 / 7
Fruit Salad with Tahini Granola and Yogurt: This isn’t your average fruit bowl, creamy yogurt, nutty tahini, and crunchy granola turn it into a layered, indulgent yet refreshing treat. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
4 / 7
Melon, Feta and Lime Salad: A quick, underrated combo, sweet melon meets salty feta and zesty lime for a perfectly balanced summer starter. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
5 / 7
Peach and Tomato Salsa Tacos: Juicy peaches paired with tomatoes create a sweet-savoury salsa that adds a fresh twist to tacos, unexpected but incredibly flavourful. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
6 / 7
Roasted Plums and Blueberries with Cardamom: Roasting intensifies the sweetness of plums and blueberries while spices like cardamom add warmth, perfect as a quick dessert or breakfast topping. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
7 / 7
Tomato and Stone Fruit Crostini: Layer toasted bread with whipped feta, tomatoes, and stone fruits like peaches or apricots, an elegant appetizer that feels restaurant worthy. (Source: Photo by unsplash )