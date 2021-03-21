Sunday reads
- What does it mean to be an inclusive, empathetic society
- Why the queen of ghazals Begum Akhtar ordered, ‘Parda Uthao’
- What happened when virtual meetings took over our lives and we became the WFH generation
- How our future homes and work spaces can include ideas of impermanence
- As the lockdown took over our lives, what do children have to say
- What an epidemiologist has gathered as we complete a year of the pandemic
- Sachin Hindurao Waze: The man at the centre of Mumbai's world of police, politics and patronage
