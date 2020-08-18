1 / 10

An ace designer, Manish Malhotra is synonymous with festive colours, extraordinary craftsmanship and high doses of glamour. These are just some of the reasons why Bollywood loves the designer's creations. One look at his designs and you will be able to tell how his eponymous label reflects timeless collection of lehengas and saris, equally loved by everyone from Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vaani Kapoor to Kiara Advani. Take a look at how he has styled Bollywood over the years. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)