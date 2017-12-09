3 / 6

While Manushi Chhillar managed to put her best fashion foot forward at most of the formal dos, when she finally decided to let her hair down at the recently concluded Hardwell concert, she did not disappoint. Dressed in a black sheer Falguni and Shane Peacock number, the 20-year-old beauty seemed like a carefree, gorgeous girl dressed just about right for a music concert. The red flower motif on one side of the dress added a vibrant element to the outfit, which could have otherwise given her an edgier look. The three-fourth balloon sleeves gave volume to her petite frame and she balanced it out by cleverly styling her hair straight and with a pair of white sneakers by Jimmy Choo. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani and Rocky Star, Chhillar chose to keep the make-up safe and minimal. (Source: Instagram/manushichhillar)