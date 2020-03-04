1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra set out for the Grammy Awards show in a gorgeous ivory Ralph & Russo gown, which indeed raised temperatures with a plunging neckline. The gown had tassels attached to the sleeves and featured a mermaid-style hem with an almost invisible floral detailing in pastel pink. The navel-grazing neckline showed off the crystal stud on her belly button. (Source: Instagram)