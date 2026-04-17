International Bat Appreciation Day shines a light on bats, often misunderstood yet incredibly important creatures. From pollination to pest control, bats play a vital role in our ecosystem. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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They Help Control Insects: A single bat can eat thousands of insects in one night, making them natural pest controllers that benefit agriculture and reduce the need for pesticides. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bats Are Important Pollinators: Many plants, including fruits like mangoes and bananas, depend on bats for pollination. Without them, ecosystems and food supplies would suffer. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bats Are the Only Flying Mammals: Unlike birds, bats are true mammals that can sustain flight. Their wings are made of thin skin stretched over elongated finger bones, making them unique in the animal kingdom. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Not All Bats Drink Blood: Only three species of bats feed on blood, and they primarily target animals, not humans. Most bats eat fruits, nectar, or insects. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Not All Bats Use Echolocation: While many bats navigate using echolocation, some species rely on sharp eyesight and smell instead, especially fruit bats. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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They Can Live Surprisingly Long: Despite their small size, some bats can live over 30 years—much longer than most mammals of similar size. (Source: Photo by unsplash)