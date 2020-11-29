Top news
- What makes A Promised Land by Barack Obama one of the best American presidential memoirs
- Explained: Who is Bibi Jagir Kaur, the new SGPC president?
- In Jammu, DDC polls bring hope, a sense of belonging
- BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain: 4 CMs from NC, two from PDP, they need to answer for development in this region
- Day 1 of J&K political test: 41% turnout in Valley, 52% overall
- 33 films in environmental fest from Dec 5
- Governor gives nod, UP’s anti-conversion law comes into effect
- Farm leaders driving the protest
From Mouni Roy to Hina Khan: Fashion Hits and Misses (Nov 23- Nov 29)November 29, 2020 6:00:25 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Will block Delhi from five entry points, say farmers; list four demands
- 'Covishield' vaccine trial participant alleges neuro breakdown, impaired cognitive functions
- EntertainmentRahul Roy suffers brain stroke while filming in Kargil
- EntertainmentWajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan alleges in-laws forced her to convert to Islam
- TrendingPakistani groom gets AK-47 rifle as wedding gift, video sparks debate online
- TrendingMurthal dhaba provides free food to protesting farmers, wins hearts
- SportsAustralia outclass Team India in 2nd ODI, win the series
- SportsBCCI wants feedback from associations over domestic tournaments
- OpinionSlow march backward
- Who is Deep Sidhu and why is he getting attention in the farmers' protests
- LifestyleBhumi Pednekar goes the Ranveer Singh way, but lacks panache
- TechnologyTop tech stories that you don't want to miss this week