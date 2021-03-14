Sunday special
- Small is big in Indian theatre as it reopens in the pandemic
- How an industrial shed in Pune is the new hub for theatre
- How did Anuja Chauhan pull a killer out of a hat
- Queer, Muslim and at ease
- When the world’s your family and you paint the town red, blue and every other hue
- Say bye bye to the warblers and the grey herons
- How Tina Turner coped with abuse and became queen of rock music
- Assam polls: In first election since anti-CAA violence, issue finds little traction in state
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjana Sanghi: Fashion Hits and Misses (8 Mar- 4 Mar)March 14, 2021 6:33:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- In BJP list for Bengal elections, Union minister Babul Supriyo, several sitting MPs
- Who is Sachin Vaze, the cop arrested in Ambani security scare case?
- Entertainment90 years of Alam Ara: Why no one today has watched Indian cinema's first talkie
- EntertainmentAamir Khan is a 'party destroyer', avoids a bath if he can: Kiran Rao and K Jo's revelations about the actor
- TrendingDhoni’s latest bald look becomes fodder for memes on social media
- TrendingNASA image of Moscow as seen from space leaves netizens in awe
- SportsMumbai win Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh, clinch 4th title
- SportsLooking for a V-shaped recovery: India aims to bounce back in T20I series
- OpinionA rural view of Covid-19
- What's behind the new Covid-19 high in Maharashtra?
- LifestyleSix changes you need to make in your diet to help fight anxiety
- TechnologyBudget smartwatch buying guide: What to look for, and what to avoid