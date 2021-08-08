Must Read
- Follow Live Updates on the Tokyo Olympics, Day 16
- How Apple will scan for child exploitation images on devices
- 87.58 m, a billion hearts, first athletics medal: Neeraj Chopra makes history
- Rahul’s account locked, Congress says BJP busy intimidating Twitter
- From a rank of 200 to No. 4, golfer Aditi’s amazing Tokyo run
- The Empire trailer: India's answer to Game of Thrones
- WhatsApp: How to send messages without typing
- Neeraj Chopra on Johannes Vetter's exit: 'I am sad for him'
- Weekly Horoscope, August 8 - August 14
- Explained: Why Canada has been denying visas to several students recently
- Why a bronze medal winner often looks happier than a silver medallist
From Kiara Advani to Vaani Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (August 2-8)August 8, 2021 5:00:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Pegasus: Shashi Tharoor says BJP 'disrupted' July 28 meet, officials 'may have been instructed to skip' it
- Explained: What the 'no-patrol' zones in eastern Ladakh mean
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan talks about his perfect Sunday in this throwback video: 'No bathing, movie night with Gauri'
- EntertainmentBlack Widow: When Chris Evans-Jeremy Renner apologised for sexist, derogatory remarks about the Scarlett Johansson character
- Trending'Don't do stunts for fun': Cyberabad Police share video of man dancing in middle of the road
- TrendingWatch: Woman's hilarious reaction to 'flying baby' has netizens amused
- Sleepless, but realising the dream
- SportsLionel Messi breaks down: 'I am not coming back, this is the end at Barcelona'
- OpinionOne small length of legging, and a giant leap
- How 7 medals would impact the trajectory of Indian sport
- LifestyleWatch: How 'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon lost 15 kg she gained while filming
- TechnologyNotebook under Rs 20,000: Here's what it's like to use Asus' Chromebook C223