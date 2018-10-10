1 / 7

Are you planning a vacation to some exotic destination next year? Here's Signature Travel Network list of hot emerging travel destinations of 2019 to make your job easier. From the ancient cities of Egypt to green city Ottawa and luxurious Fiji to naturally rich Tasmania, here are some destinations to watch out for. From cruising through the world's largest river to soaking in some history in the New Grand Egyptian Museum and Nefertari’s tomb, Egypt offers you a holistic retreat. (Source: pixabay)