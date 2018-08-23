1 / 6

Any city with a strand offers the chance to walk along a stretch of living history. While each strand bears testimony to a city's past, it puts the present in perspective, providing the visitor a glimpse into how tradition has accepted modernity, an ability to view the coexistence of economy and ecology, and a chance to determine if the hopes of a city's past can co-exist with the aspirations of its future. Below are six examples of city strands taken within the last year. All images were captured with the iPhone 7 Plus by Ateesh Tankha, whose two principal passions are street and travel photography. There is an immediacy in the former and a feeling of discovery in the latter that he finds irresistible.



A glimpse of sunrise in New York. (Photo: Ateesh Tankha/spode.zenfolio.com)