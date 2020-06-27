1 / 10

While the present situation requires us to fully cover ourselves with a PPE suit and a shield mask for our travel, we cannot help but reminisce all the times we had a chance to step out in chic and comfortable wear for the airport. Like us, Sonakshi too used to keep it stylish whether it is in an oversized denim jacket or a white chikankari kurti set. Take a look at the actor's past airport looks. We are sure these pictures will make your day! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ designed by Gargi Singh)