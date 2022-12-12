1 / 10

The Indian Television Academy Awards, held in Mumbai, was attended by many TV and movie celebrities. From Ananya Panday to Nia Sharma and Varun Dhawan, actors, as expected, made a fashion statement at the star-studded event. Take a look at the best style moments from the red carpet.



Ananya Panday stunned in a dual-toned ensemble -- an elegant cut-out gown that comprised of the torso featuring a crisscross silhouette in red, a prominent midriff cut-out and a long train, which was paired with a pink high waist, body-hugging skirt. The actor kept the overall look simple by teaming it with just a pair of earrings. Ananya chose to go with soft glam makeup with hair tied in a high bun. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)