Sunday reads
- Why the cat outside your door might be feral
- 'Empireland' is an honest account that is neither apologetic nor gloating
- 'No Straight Thing Was Ever Made' offers a mirror to examine our undeniable frailties
- ‘There is nothing like a Hindu birth rate or a Muslim birth rate’
- Motherhood is not a race
- Why 'Darklands' fulfils the basic task of sci-fi genre but falls short of making a landing
- IE100: The list of most powerful Indians in 2021
- EPS vs Stalin - the two contenders for the top post in Tamil Nadu
From Aahana Kumra to Tamannaah Bhatia: Here’s who wore what at the latest edition of Filmfare awardsUpdated: March 28, 2021 2:19:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rajnath Singh interview: 'BJP doesn’t believe in politics of polarisation'
- EPS vs Stalin: Two contenders for the top post in Tamil Nadu
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut: 'I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best filmmakers'
- EntertainmentGodzilla vs Kong box office collection Day 4: The monster movie is on a rampage
- TrendingHoli as art: Indian photographer shows how
- TrendingBotox injections gone wrong, influencer left with drooping eyelid
- SportsIndia vs England 3rd ODI | LIVE
- SportsDilip Vengsarkar calls for an end to R Ashwin's white-ball exile
- OpinionRepresentative democracy is only a matter of convenience when the numbers are large
- What is vaccine wastage, and how can it be prevented?
- TechnologyNext-gen iPad Pro with A14X chip to match Apple M1 performance