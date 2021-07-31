1 / 10

Friendship Day 2021 Gifts Ideas: The much-awaited occasion of Friendship Day is finally here. It is celebrated to express our love and gratitude towards our friends and all other loved ones. On this day, people usually celebrate by tying a friendship band on each other's wrists. They also go out and have a good time together. However, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic will restrict the celebrations. But, that shouldn't stop you from showering your love on your loved ones by sending them some thoughtful gifts. We have curated a list of gifts that you can send to your friends and family on this day. (Source: Pixabay)