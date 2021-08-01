9 / 9

Anindita Padhy, a Mumbai-based PR trainee, believes every day could be Friendship Day. "There can be reasons to celebrate friendships every day, but I go an extra mile to make my friends feel valued on this day. If everything goes well, I would love to be in the same city as my college friends to celebrate Friendship Day for once. It's been long since everyone was under the same roof," she said.