Bihar polls
- A Bihar poll singularity, Plurals chief is counting on age, agenda, ambition
- An offshoot of maize spurt in Bihar: a warehouse boom
- Accept result with humility, no firing in air: RJD to supporters
- Exit polls give Bihar to RJD-led Opp alliance, show Nitish door
- 10,00,000/19,00,000: View from 4 rallies, 4 voters
- Poll issues at a border town in Bihar: ‘International is local’
- Stirrings in home of Bihar’s first Dalit CM: the poor want to be counted
- No bail for Lalu Prasad in time for Bihar results, next hearing on November 27
We are in love with Freida Pinto’s style; check it out hereNovember 9, 2020 4:54:19 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesWill hold Tricolour and J-K flag together: Mehbooba Mufti
- CitiesNo interim relief, Arnab Goswami told to move sessions court
- TrendingDucks refuse to enter rivers in Russia as they turn 'blood red'
- TrendingSingle man adopts five siblings to ensure they aren't separated by foster care system
- SportsVirat Kohli to return after 1st Test, Rohit Sharma back in Test squad
- SportsIndia selectors told ‘fit’ Varun Chakravarthy can’t throw
- OpinionJoe Biden’s challenge
- ExplainSpeaking: How a Biden presidency may affect India’s economy
- LifestyleAnanya Panday: Lockdown has been an emotional rollercoaster
- TechnologyBought an iPhone 12? All the tips and tricks to get started