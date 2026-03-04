Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux Tie the Knot in a Stunning Monaco Ceremony: ‘A Day We’ll Remember Forever
Take a look at the stunning highlights of this royal-standard celebration as the Ferrari hero swaps his racing suit for a tuxedo in his beautiful hometown.
March 4, 2026 15:01 IST
Congratulations are in order! Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc married long time sweetheart Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco this weekend, with family members in attendance for the civil wedding.
(Source: Instagram/@alexandramalenaleclerc)
Leclerc, who drives for Ferrari in the championship, chose the three-time Le Mans winning Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa as his wedding day car.
The Ferrari driver kept it simple yet elegant in an enamel suit jacket and grey tie. Leo, his pet dog, too wore a tiny black and white tuxedo for the happy occasion.
Alexandra looked ethereal in a French Chantilly lace fishtail gown by designer Paolo Sebastian.
The dress featured a scalloped neckline, delicately adorned with three-dimensional floral and butterfly embellishments, and finished with bespoke embroidered initials.
Following their civil wedding, the couple will have a formal one next year for their friends and colleagues .
