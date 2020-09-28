1 / 10

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has a global fan following for many reasons -- first, for his skills on the field, but also his super stylish sartorial choices and good looks. Scrolling through his 'gram, which has a whopping 238 million followers, we noticed how his fashion is all about comfort. Scroll down to know what are we talking about. (Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)