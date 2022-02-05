1 / 10

Trams are an integral part of Kolkata’s rich past and culture. Honoring their significance and reviving Kolkata's heritage, a tram restaurant has been set up in city's Eco Park. Developed by Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), an entire tram — buggy number 261 — has been converted into a restaurant.



This tram restaurant is stationed next to the Mother Wax Museum in Newtown, Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)