Some of the foods we eat every day have histories that are completely unexpected. From mistaken origins to strange cultural beliefs, these facts will change how you look at your plate forever.
2 / 7
Forks Were Once Rejected: When forks were first introduced, many countries saw them as unnecessary or even “too feminine.”
Some religious groups even argued that hands were the only proper way to eat. (unsplash)
3 / 7
Modern Chickens Were “Designed”: Most chickens we eat today come from a 1948 contest called “Chicken of Tomorrow.”
Breeders created the ideal meat-producing chicken, changing farming and diets forever. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Oysters Are Linked to Ancient Voting: The word “oyster” is connected to “ostracise,” from ancient Greece.
People voted using pottery shards called ostracon, which resembled oyster shells. (unsplash)
5 / 7
Pasta Isn’t Originally Italian: Pasta actually traces its roots back to Asian noodles, likely brought west by Arab traders, not Italy itself.
Italy refined and popularised it, but its origins are far more global than most people assume. (unsplash)
6 / 7
Table Manners Are Relatively Modern: The table etiquette we follow today largely developed during the Renaissance.
Rules like not double dipping or using utensils properly were once new and even debated. (unsplash)
7 / 7
The Oldest Beer Recipe Is 4,000 Years Old: Beer dates back to ancient Mesopotamia around 1800 BCE, with recipes found on stone tablets.
It was so important that even a goddess of brewing existed in that culture. (wikimedia commons)