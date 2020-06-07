1 / 10

As the face of well-known Indian makeup brand, it is safe to say Janhvi Kapoor knows her makeup. The statement stands strong when you scroll through her Instagram account and come across numerous instances where she gives away strong cues to ace dewy skin, a basic makeup look or dramatic golden smokey eye. Ahead, take a look at these pictures which will strongly convince you to go ahead and pick up your makeup bag to recreate those looks! (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)