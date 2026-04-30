Indian summers bring out some of the most resilient and culturally rooted flowers. These native or widely naturalised blooms don’t just survive the heat, they define it, colouring streets, temples, and gardens across the country.
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Amaltas: Also called the Golden Shower tree, amaltas blooms with cascading yellow flowers. It’s deeply associated with Indian summers and is even linked to festivals like Vishu in Kerala. (wikimedia commons)
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Gulmohar: Known as the “Flame of the Forest,” gulmohar trees burst into fiery red and orange during peak summer.
You’ll often see entire roads covered in its fallen petals, especially in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. (unsplash)
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Kachnar: Blooming in shades of pink and white, kachnar flowers appear in late spring to early summer.
Apart from their beauty, the buds are also used in traditional Indian cooking. (unsplash)
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Mogra: A fragrant summer favourite, mogra blooms abundantly in the heat. It’s widely used in gajras, pooja offerings, and perfumes. (unsplash)
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Palash: A striking orange red flower that blooms in dry regions.
Traditionally used to make natural colours for Holi, it holds strong cultural significance. (unsplash)
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Raat Rani: This night-blooming flower releases a strong, sweet fragrance after sunset. A staple in Indian gardens, it transforms warm evenings into a sensory experience. (wikimedia commons)