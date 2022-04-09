Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- To India from angry street: Thank you, help us, not our government
- Need governance too, not just halal, hijab: BJP brass signal to Bommai
- Citing India’s ‘self-respect,’ Imran Khan appeals to Pakistan
- Explained: Who is a flight risk?
- Writing on wall: Central bank begins tightening, shifts priorities to tackle inflation
- 'New trend of government maligning judges': CJI NV Ramana
- Past a drawback, Babul Supriyo tries to recast himself in new light
- Mother pushes vegetable cart on Lucknow street, daughter Mumtaz stars in Junior hockey World Cup
Flowering trees in bloom at ‘garden city’ Bengaluru are a sight to behold; see picturesApril 9, 2022 4:24:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Covishield, Covaxin prices cut to Rs 225 day before 3rd dose drive for 18+
- Pak political crisis: National Assembly session to decide Imran’s fate resumes
- EntertainmentBefore Will Smith, a list of people who've been banned from the Oscars or expelled by the Academy
- EntertainmentBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again, nearly two decades after calling off their wedding. See her stunning ring
- TrendingWatch: South Korean figure skater’s first pitch as baseball game wows all
- TrendingHorrifying footage shows couple outrunning tornado in South Carolina
- SportsIPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE
- SportsWeekly Sports Newsletter: Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, a right-handed Nadal or the next 'pursed lips, cocky nod' Djokovic?
- OpinionRBI shift on monetary policy
- What political upheaval in Pakistan means for the world
- TechnologyNFT Gas fees: How to calculate it like a pro