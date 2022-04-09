2 / 9

It is said that the flowering trees were first introduced by the German botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegal, who was hired by Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar as the economic botanist of Bengaluru's Lal Bagh. The approach was such that the new trees lined the city's avenues at a different time of the year. Chosen from around the world, but mainly from South America, these trees flowered in a serial fashion; Gulmohar (Express Photo by Jithendra M)