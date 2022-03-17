7 / 8

In working with the materials available to her, and drawn from the surroundings she inhabits, Sayali creates a world of reflection and meditative trance that upholds a world of creative and spiritual harmony which is able to convey the power of primordial shapes and symbols. The ‘narrative world’ of Indigo and Charcoal possess its own unique language governed by fluid conceptualisations and interpretations that privilege the inner world and inward gaze through gestural brushstrokes. And in doing so, is able to frame the formless and the fluid, notes the press statement (Source: Sayali Goyal)