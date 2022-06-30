1 / 18

For Queen Pangke Tabora, a transgender Filipina woman, the first time she slid her legs into a mermaid tail was a pivotal moment. Seeing her legs encased in vibrant, scaly-looking neoprene three years ago was the realisation of a childhood dream. It marked the beginning of her immersion into a watery world where she would find acceptance.



In picture, Tabora swims in her mermaid suit while she conducts a mermaiding class in front of the Ocean Camp in Mabini, Batangas province, Philippines. “The world outside is really noisy and you will find peace under water. … It’s a good skill in the real world, especially during the pandemic.” (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)