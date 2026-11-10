Figure skating, alongside snowboarding, remains one of the Winter Olympics’ most popular sports. Take a look back at six of the most iconic figure skaters of all time and the performances that made them legends.
Figure skating blends athleticism, artistry, and sheer nerve. Over decades, a few skaters didn’t just win medals, they changed how the sport looked, felt, and evolved. These are the icons who truly ruled the ice. (unsplash)
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Sonja Henie (Norway): A three time Olympic champion, Henie transformed women’s figure skating by introducing ballet inspired movements, short skirts, and theatrical performance, shaping the sport’s modern style. (wikimedia commons)
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Dick Button (USA): A two-time Olympic gold medallist, Button was a technical pioneer who landed the first double axel and triple jump in competition, redefining what was possible on ice. (wikimedia commons)
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Katarina Witt (East Germany): Known as the “Ice Queen,” Witt combined charisma with technical excellence, winning two Olympic golds and becoming one of skating’s most recognisable global stars. (wikimedia commons)
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Michelle Kwan (USA): One of the most decorated skaters in history, Kwan’s emotional storytelling, consistency, and longevity made her a fan favourite and a benchmark for artistic excellence. (wikimedia commons)
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Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan): A two time Olympic champion, Hanyu brought poetry to technical brilliance, popularising quadruple jumps while maintaining deep musicality and global appeal. (wikimedia commons)
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Evgenia Medvedeva (Russia): A dominant force of her era, Medvedeva revolutionised scoring strategy and emotional expression, setting multiple world records and influencing modern competitive programs. (wikimedia commons)