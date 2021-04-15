5 / 9

Never douche: A douche is a gadget used to flush water into the vagina to clean vaginal discharge. Douching includes the utilisation of specific synthetic substances which can meddle with the pH down there. This can, thus, disturb the ordinary vaginal microbes. Also, there is no proof that douching can secure you against explicitly communicated diseases or vaginal contaminations. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)