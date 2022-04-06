Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- UNSC meeting on Ukraine: Condemn Bucha killings, back call for probe, says India
- Follow Live Updates on Russia-Ukraine War here
- After missile ‘malfunction’, BrahMos buyer Manila called Indian envoy
- Amid financial ruin, Sri Lanka caught in political deadlock
- Opinion: Imran Khan’s dangerous, unconstitutional actions
- Rajasthan violence: Town on edge, curfew clamped, both sides count losses
- On day ED moved against him, Raut with Gadkari at Pawar dinner
- End-to-end encryption: Meta says will step up transparency, screening
- Life changes for Wankhede groundsmen: From fighting mosquitoes at stadium to five-star comfort
From Tejasswi Prakash to Taapsee Pannu: Best looks from Femina Beautiful Indians 2022 red carpetApril 6, 2022 1:47:34 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India has chosen side of peace, says Jaishankar on Ukraine situation
- On BJP foundation day, PM Modi talks about dynasty politics, democracy
- EntertainmentWhy Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's scenes in Sharmaji Namkeen aren't separated chronologically
- EntertainmentVidya Balan says 'do jism ek jaan' is a myth: It's 'do jism aadmi ki jaan, humari jaan rehti nahi hai'
- Trending‘Big Picture’: Anand Mahindra shares 360-degree view of Mount Everest
- TrendingWild elephant charges towards bus, driver gets plaudits for maintaining his cool
- SportsLife changes for Wankhede groundsmen - From fighting mosquitoes at stadium to five-star comfort
- SportsAshwin over-steps as friend DK punishes; Chahal keeps buzzing; Willey double bluffs Jaiswal
- OpinionImran Khan’s dangerous, unconstitutional actions
- Quixplained: How does India acquire forex?
- Lifestyle3D rangoli artist summarises RRR in a 'tricky video' as it becomes fifth highest-grossing Indian film ever
- TechnologyI tried Sennheiser CX Plus truly wireless earbuds for running: Here's the verdict