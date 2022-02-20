1 / 9

Faux leather emerged as one of the raging trends this autumn/winter season, with stars from across the world embracing the trend with open arms. From Deepika Padukone to Kim K, here are some of our favoruite looks.



Deepika stunned in a Halpern studio black one-shoulder faux leather dress during the promotions of 'Geheraiyaan'. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/ Instagram)