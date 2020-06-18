1 / 14

Happy Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: This year, although Father's Day will be a tad bit different, there's no way we shouldn't make it memorable. After all, dads are always behind the scenes making sure we get everything we want. This year, shower him with the love and respect he deserves. And if you don't want to leave him empty-handed, take a look at these touching gifts he will surely love! (Photo: Getty)