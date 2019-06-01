Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses (May 26 – June 1)

HIT: Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in a Raw Mango white sheer sari with a golden border and intricate work on the pallu at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony recently. For the blouse, she went for her favourite sleek strap design with a square neck. A pair of Christian Louboutin heels rounded out her look. For make-up, artist Albert went for nude shades, keeping in mind the Delhi heat and the outdoor event at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hairstylist Haseena Shaikh too went for an updo with a retro touch to it. Looks like she borrowed a few pages from the style diaries of yesteryear actors. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)