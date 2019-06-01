Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses (May 26 – June 1)

Toggle Menu Sections
Need fashion inspiration? Then who better to turn to than Bollywood celebrities, who manage to impress with their sartorial choices each time they step out. From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, see who managed to impress us (or not) this week.

HIT: Taapsee Pannu was recently spotted in an off-shoulder purple and mustard coloured co-ord set. Needless to say, the actor looked chic in the printed House of Masaba outfit. With an outfit that seemed perfect for summer, we really liked her half bun hairdo which added a fun element to her entire look. She rounded off her look with huge gold hoop earrings, subtle make-up and round sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

HIT: Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in a Raw Mango white sheer sari with a golden border and intricate work on the pallu at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony recently. For the blouse, she went for her favourite sleek strap design with a square neck. A pair of Christian Louboutin heels rounded out her look. For make-up, artist Albert went for nude shades, keeping in mind the Delhi heat and the outdoor event at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hairstylist Haseena Shaikh too went for an updo with a retro touch to it. Looks like she borrowed a few pages from the style diaries of yesteryear actors. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

HIT: Katrina Kaif was spotted looking lovely in a hand-painted Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the floral-printed sari is the perfect summer wear and Kaif carried it off effortlessly. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, small bindi and was accessorised with gorgeous earrings. (Source: APH)

MISS: Deepika Padukone was seen stepping out in a yellow ruffled sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Paired with a pussy bow blouse in the same hue – featuring billowy sleeves – her look was rounded out with the signature Bengal tiger belt from the designer’s label. Stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it with dramatic earrings and retro sunglasses. The actor’s hair was pulled back in a tight low bun and rounded out with subtle make-up with slightly bronzed cheeks to add some sheen. We think she failed to hit the bull’s eye. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted walking hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas as they stepped out for a date night. The Sky is Pink actor looked chic in a white David Koma knit dress from their Fashion Weed ’19 collection. She rounded off her outfit, which had feather details, with a black belt from the same collection and a pair of black heels. (Source: rajpriya_shukla/Instagram)

HIT: Aditi Rao Hydari donned a dual tone pantsuit from Nikhil Thampi’s collection. The outfit had a unique one-shoulder cut with a plunging neckline. Stylist Sanam Ratansi styled it with a gold choker from Minerali and a statement ring. A beautiful brown lipshade and subtle eye make-up added charm to her look. We like how her sleek hair, with a centre parting, was left open. (Source: sanamratansi/Instagram)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a white cape sleeved midi dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead. The actor, who teamed the ensemble with a pair of long black gloves, a black fascinator from Philip Treacy and a Dior handbag, looked absolutely lovely. Subtle make-up, Amrapali earrings and Emilia Wickstead footwear completed the elegant look. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen raising the temperature in a fierce look – a navy blue cutout pantsuit from Atsu Sekhose - at a reality dance show. She accessorised it with a sleek necklace from H Craft Fine Jewellery to accentuate her plunging neckline. Subtle make-up and hair tied in a bun rounded out her look. We think the actor gave boss lady vibes. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

