Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 19 – May 25)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra stepped out in an eggshell white Georges Hobeika gown at the Cannes Film Festival recently. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her outfit was styled with her favourite kind of accessories - diamond jewellery from Chopard. The make-up was kept a little subdued with beautifully done eyes in brown and a variation of brown lipshade with hints of pink in it. The hair too looked perfect in a neat high ponytail but it was her gown which we couldn't warm up to. After numerous striking looks on red carpet events around the world, we have come to expect a lot from the actor. Sadly, she failed to deliver this time. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka chopra)