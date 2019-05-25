Toggle Menu Sections
Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 19 – May 25)

Most Bollywood celebrities have their fashion game on point when they step out for red carpet events, promotional tours or even a regular day out. But there are those rare times when they fail to impress with their sartorial choices. Here's a look at who nailed it and who did not impress this week.

HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore the grandest gown to breakfast at Cannes 2019. The custom-made off-shoulder gown by Ashi Studio with the exaggerated ruffles and a bare back seemed like a beautiful pick for a breezy summer day. We love the touch of bright red lip shade and winged eyeliner. Also, the hair tied into a ponytail worked for her. (Source: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

MISS: Dressed in a classic black sequinned blazer by French fashion house Balmain, Huma Qureshi failed to impress in the shiny number. We love the retro touch of the ensemble but it could have been styled better. The golden pumps from Stella McCartney could have been swapped for black tie-up heels. For the make-up, she could have gone for a more prominent smokey eye in grey or black. The only thing that we like about this look is her wispy hairdo. (Source: Instagram/Huma Qureshi)

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor was spotted looking summer-ready in a peach coloured churidar and kurta. She paired the floral printed ethnic wear with a pair of white juttis and oxidised silver jhumkis.

HIT: The Kalank actor looked adorable in a pink striped dress from Silvia Tcherassi which was paired with yellow and white striped footwear from Charles & Keith. Styled by Sanjay Kumar and Ami Patel, the actor nailed the casual summer look. The longline dress came with a belted waist and balloon sleeves, adding a feminine touch to the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Athiya Shetty recently opted for a beige coloured pantsuit which was teamed with a white crop top. She rounded off the look with a messy bun, a pair of hoop earrings, a tan coloured bucket bag and a dash of colour on the lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Katrina Kaif was recently spotted wearing a floral-printed dress from Dolce & Gabbana. We feel that the flowy outfit is a perfect attire for summer, and it goes without saying that the actor looked absolutely lovely. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, messy tresses and a few sleek bracelets. (Source: Instagram)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra stepped out in an eggshell white Georges Hobeika gown at the Cannes Film Festival recently. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her outfit was styled with her favourite kind of accessories - diamond jewellery from Chopard. The make-up was kept a little subdued with beautifully done eyes in brown and a variation of brown lipshade with hints of pink in it. The hair too looked perfect in a neat high ponytail but it was her gown which we couldn't warm up to. After numerous striking looks on red carpet events around the world, we have come to expect a lot from the actor. Sadly, she failed to deliver this time. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka chopra)

