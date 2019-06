HIT: Dressed in a black pantsuit from Alberta Ferretti, Deepika Padukone nailed power dressing. The flared pants and blazer combo looked lovely on the actor, who teamed the outfit with matching black pumps and chandelier earrings. Keeping her overall look simple, she styled her hair in loose curls and opted for subtle make-up. She was photographed with supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was seen wearing a bodycon dress at the event.