Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 29-Oct 5)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a pastel pink oversized blazer and matching pants from Munthe, we feel the ensemble did not really work for her — perhaps because of the fitting. Choosing to not layer the ensemble with a shirt or top underneath did not help accentuate the look either. However, we feel that if the ensemble had been in a darker shade it would have worked better. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)