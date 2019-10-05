Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 29-Oct 5)

Toggle Menu Sections
There was a splendid display of opulent dresses and easy casuals this week. In case you are curious to know who wore what this week, do not worry, we got you all covered. 

HIT: Kajol looked striking in a red ensemble from Maisara. We like the kurta and palazzo set the actor chose for shoshti celebrations, which she accessorised with signature chandbalis. Neatly pulled back hair, minimal makeup and red lips completed the traditional look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Anushka Sharma stunned in an ensemble from Atsu Khose. The crop top with feather details was paired with an ankle length pants. What stood out from the ensemble was the satin cape attached to the waist. The look was rounded out winged eyeliner, minimal makeup and hair tied in a ponytail. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

MISS: Diana Penty is almost always well turned out but this was a disappointment. The white blazer still worked but the transparent skirt did not go at all. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Spotted in an Asos bodysuit that was paired with a skirt by Retro Fete, Kareena Kapoor nailed the look. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spurt of neon colours might seem like an odd choice but trust the actor to pull it off effortlessly. The look was rounded out with dewy make-up, nude shade of lipstick and hair styled in soft waves. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Hrithik Roshan looked every bit of the Greek God that he is in a black tuxedo. The oversized glasses and the bowtie were the perfect ways to accessorise it. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel yellow dress from Jonathan Simkhai for a fundraiser event at Mumbai‘s Wadia Hospital. The easy-breezy off-shoulder dress, featuring puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice looked amazing on the Kalank actor. We especially liked the cut-out detailing and the high-low hemline, which added drama to the look. Keeping it simple, Bhatt skipped on accessories and went with a simple, tried-and-tested beauty look: nude lips, a dewy base and blow-dried hair. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Katrina Kaif went all out in her recent appearances and we cannot be more impressed. The Bharat actor was spotted in a sequinned blazer with matching trousers from Shehla Khan. The peeping black bralette top and the nude make up palette went really well with the overall look. (Source: APH Images)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a pastel pink oversized blazer and matching pants from Munthe, we feel the ensemble did not really work for her — perhaps because of the fitting. Choosing to not layer the ensemble with a shirt or top underneath did not help accentuate the look either. However, we feel that if the ensemble had been in a darker shade it would have worked better. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in this black outfit from Monisha Jaising. The ruffled sleeves and the sharp V neckline made it stand out. It was rounded out with black heels and hair parted neatly at the side. (Source: APH Images)

MISS: Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her quirky fashion choices and she stayed true to it as she stepped out in an interesting ensemble. And though she looked quite chic, the check blazer paired with the check trousers seemed a bit too much. The shades worked quite well though. (Source: APH Images)

