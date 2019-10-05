Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 29-Oct 5)

HIT: Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel yellow dress from Jonathan Simkhai for a fundraiser event at Mumbai‘s Wadia Hospital. The easy-breezy off-shoulder dress, featuring puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice looked amazing on the Kalank actor. We especially liked the cut-out detailing and the high-low hemline, which added drama to the look. Keeping it simple, Bhatt skipped on accessories and went with a simple, tried-and-tested beauty look: nude lips, a dewy base and blow-dried hair. (Source: APH Images)