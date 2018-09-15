2 / 10

MISS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently awarded the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television India Awards held in Washington DC. The actor attended the event with her daughter, Aaradhya, and she was dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. The multi-tiered, fishtail creation in black and gold looked jarring, to say the least. The elaborate gold embellishments failed to add character to the creation. In addition, the extensive cuff bracelet and chunky diamond rings that accessorised the gown looked way over the top. (Source: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb /Instagram)