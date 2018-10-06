8 / 10

HIT: Soha Ali Khan rang in her 40th birthday in Mumbai in a white and golden dress with floral embellishments on it. With hair pulled back on one side and gorgeous waves on the other, Khan accessorised her look with golden statement earrings and a ring. But what caught our attention is her pendant with her daughter Inaaya’s name crafted on it. We also like that she kept her make-up muted with a nude lip-shade and well-defined eyes. The only thing that stood out like a sore thumb is her pair of black pumps. She should have gone for strappy heels, but considering how everything else was on point, we can easily overlook this minor mistake. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)