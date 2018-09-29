1 / 10

MISS: Katrina Kaif donned a white Anamika Khanna creation at the recent trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Thugs of Hindostan. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the off-white outfit, that looked somewhat like a fusion of half-sari and dhoti pant was too drab, to begin with, and did not leave a mark. The ruffle number had a cape as well as a belt. There was just too much going on in the complicated ensemble and it was enough to baffle us. However, we quite like the nude make-up palette. Statement earrings and matching stilettos rounded out the look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)