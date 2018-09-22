8 / 10

HIT: Anushka Sharma opted for a chanderi silk sari while receive the prestigious Smita Patil Award, presented to her by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The beautiful deep green sari with a heavy golden border and polka dots all over was produced by local artisans. She looked lovely but we couldn’t help but wonder why she paired it with a velvet blouse. In this case, we think a silk one would have made more sense and would have definitely added to the regalness that the sari exuded. Her outfit was styled with a heavy gold choker, a stack of gold bangles and simple studs. With hair tied into a neat bun, well-defined eyes, a beautiful brown lip shade and a green bindi rounded out her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)