Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Nov 25 – Dec 1)

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taapsee Pannu showed us how to nail traditional attire, Priyanka Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor's matching separates gave us contemporary fashion goals. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Alia Bhatt looked uber cool in strap-sleeves blue dress by Prabal Gurung at the pre-wedding dinner party hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Styled by Ami Patel, Bhatt chose to keep the look simple and elegant by pairing it with a red clutch and baby-pink block heels. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Anushka Sharma stepped out in silver and white chic separates from Aligne Studio and Ridhi Mehra. The one-shoulder white top tucked into the flared silver pants gave her look an edgy vibe. (Source: alliaalrufai/Instagram)

HIT: While attending the IFFI 2018 at Goa, Diana Penty looked gorgeous in a golden Amit Aggarwal gown featuring ruffled, metallic detailing on the bodice. Giving accessories a complete miss, she rounded off her look with light smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo. (Source: dianapenty/ Instagram)

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor impressed all in Topshop separates that she teamed with a white crop top. The skirt-blazer set was really cute and to be honest, it took us back to the ’90s. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen donning a white Manish Malhotra sari and looked stunning. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the sari was teamed with an embellished blouse. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

HIT: Kriti Sanon was seen at IFFI 2018 in a cherry pink dress by Lola by Suman Bhatt and we think she looked lovely. The outfit – a beautiful medley of breezy style and structured silhouettes – complemented her svelte frame and Sanon pulled off the thigh-high slit with ease. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra was seen in a bright floral outfit and it is an eye-catcher for sure. The matching separates – a crop top with billowy sleeves and flared pants with side slits looked lovely on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sara Ali Khan, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kedarnath, was spotted looking lovely in a Nachiket Barve creation. She wore a red bralette with a pair of maroon flared pants and teamed it up with a maroon jacket with embellished work all over it. (Source: tanghavri/ Instagram)

MISS: Shilpa Shetty failed to hit the mark in a bright red sari from Shivan and Narresh featuring embellished work on it and it was teamed with a matching one-shoulder blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the indo-western sari was accessorised with a gold bracelet and matching earrings from Isharya. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

HIT: Taapsee Pannu looked lovely in an intricately embroidered beige sari from the label, Lajjoo C. And while the sari was gorgeous, we could not look away from the checkered full sleeve blouse, which went extremely well with the sari and added a fun element to the entire ensemble. (Source: devs213/Instagram)

