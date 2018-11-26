Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Nov 18 – Nov 24)

Toggle Menu Sections
While actors like Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Sanon gave ethnic wear goals, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt made stunning appearances in designer gowns. Here's a roundup of the fashion hits and misses of the week

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen attending a press conference in a Silvia Tcherassi ensemble - a knotted pencil skirt, teamed with a one side off-shoulder polka dotted top. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, we loved the ruffle sleeves. (Source: lakshmilehr/Instagram)

MISS: Janhvi Kapoor attended the International Film Festival of India 2018 in Goa dressed in a skirt-blouse from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her outfit included a pastel blue skirt featuring colourful embroidery that was teamed with an excessively ruffled crop top that seemed bit of a mismatch.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kajol and Ajay Devgn recently shot an episode of Karan Johar’s celebrated talk show Koffee with Karan. For the show, Kajol picked a black Gauri and Nainika pencil dress featuring ruffle sleeves. (Source: radhikamehra/Instagram)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra celebrated Thanksgiving clad in an ivory anarkali featuring colourful embellishments all over it. She further styled her outfit with a yellow embroidered shawl and accessorised with a golden kada. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Preity Zinta was seen promoting her latest film, Bhaiaji Superhit wearing a green silk kurta and sharara by Raw Mango. The outfit was teamed with an emerald green sheer dupatta with a golden border and was accessorised with matching jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Alia Bhatt attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 dressed in a white bridal gown by Netta BenShabu. The strapless number looked lovely on her – we loved the mermaid hem that complemented her svelte frame. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

HIT: Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in an intricately embroidered sari from Raw Mango. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was teamed with a gota embroidered blouse. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a red sequin and sheer outfit that she styled with bright red lipstick and signature sleek hair parted neatly at the centre. Keeping accessories to a minimal, she let the bodycon outfit to do all the talking. (Source: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram)

HIT: While attending her best friend’s wedding, Kriti Sanon was seen dressed in a Zara Umrigar silver grey lehenga. The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery on it and was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. (Source: zaraumrigar/Instagram)

HIT: Anushka Sharma was spotted at the unveiling of her wax statue clad in a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. The look was rounded out with diamond studs, a nude palette of make-up and hair styled in soft curls. (Source: alliaalrufai/Instagram)

