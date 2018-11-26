Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Nov 18 – Nov 24)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/fashion-hits-and-misses-of-the-week-nov-18-nov-24-5461188/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Nov 18 – Nov 24)
While actors like Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Sanon gave ethnic wear goals, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt made stunning appearances in designer gowns. Here's a roundup of the fashion hits and misses of the week