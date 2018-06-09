3 / 10

MISS: Esha Gupta was recently spotted at the shoot of the High Fever show and for the event, she chose to step out in a dramatic ensemble. The Alpana gown with a pastel peach bodice which featured a plisse ruffle detailing and black skirt was a boring pick. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the look with a pair of gold earrings from Viange, Misho rings and complemented the outfit with a pair of strappy heels from Truffle collection. While the dress was nothing spectacular, we like the actor’s make-up. A dewy glow, soft smokey eyes and a pink lip complemented her attire nicely and Gupta rounded out her look with sleek middle-parted hair. (Source: Instagram)