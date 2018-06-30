9 / 10

MISS: Richa Chadha attended the London Film Festival, where she stepped out in a semi-sheer blue midi with black motifs on it. While the cold-shoulder piece from Peter Pilotto with a light ruffle effect at the hem is a good pick for a date night, as a red carpet outfit, it fails to make its mark. The actor accessorised it with a pair of silver danglers and suede Louboutins. There was nothing interesting about the outfit, but the make-up was even more disappointing. The heavy-handed use of foundation did nothing to complement her features. The actor rounded out her look with nude lips, soft smokey eyes and hair teased into curls. (Source: therichachadha/Instagram)